Repeat Offender From Long Island Charged With Harassing Worshippers At Fort Lee Synagogue

A repeat offender accused of threatening law enforcement officers and members of the Jewish community in New Jersey and on Long Island did it again in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Bradley Goldberg, 47, of Cedarhurst, LI, had already spent a week in the Bergen County Jail after Fort Lee police said he pretended to be an abused 11-year-old as part of a relentless harassment campaign against them when he was arrested again.

Goldberg had been free all of 10 days when, they said, he stood outside Chabad of Fort Lee “harassing worshippers entering and exiting the building,” Lt. Edward Young said.

Police found Goldberg across the street from the Abbott Boulevard synagogue and took him into custody on repeat stalking and harassment charges shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Young said.

A judge in Hackensack later ordered that he remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action.

Goldberg, who was still in the county lockup in Hackensack on Saturday, had prior charges of assault, hate crimes, aggravated harassment, stalking, obstruction, menacing and criminal contempt when he was arrested again in Nassau County in May, records show.

Authorities there said he’d waged an 18-month campaign of harassment and threats of violence against both police and members of the Jewish community.

Goldberg allegedly made more than 1,000 calls to officers and detectives in Manhasset, Jewish community leaders in Port Washington and Great Neck and attorneys who’d previously represented him.

In one call, authorities charged, he declared that "my new goal is to have one of the Sixth Precinct officers blow their brains out.

"I want to see the body as proof," he allegedly added.

Goldberg was wanted in New Jersey when he was picked up on the island.

Fort Lee police said he'd used a voice modifier and untraceable “spoof” numbers as part of the harassment campaign against them.

Calling headquarters several times over a three-week period, the forensic certified public accountant falsely reported "child abuse, neglect and attempted murder" of an actual youngster, a complaint obtained by Daily Voice says.

Even though police determined the accusations were bogus, and told him so, Goldberg continued to call "multiple times daily” and email them with more false accusations, the complaint says.

He also requested a welfare check at the victim’s address -- despite a court order prohibiting contact with the victim through others -- and threatened to continue calling up to "one thousand times per day" amid repeated requests to stop, it says.

Goldberg also “threatened to commit a crime against members of the Fort Lee Police Department" while making “derogatory comments about officers with the department, [advising] them on how they can hurt themselves" and making “several comments about members of their families,” the complaint charges.

