Repeat Child Porn Offender From Bergen Sentenced To 5 Years

A Bergen County landscaper who was caught collecting child porn for the second time in a decade was sentenced to five years in state prison.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Jakob Menzo, 33, of Waldwick on June 10, 2021.

The investigators found that Menzo “used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 600 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said at the time.

Menzo was living in Ramsey, attending Bergen Community College and working in the dairy section of an area Shop-Rite when investigators from the same unit arrested him and two other men on similar charges in October 2011.

As in the previous case, Menzo took a deal from prosecutors rather than face trial, pleading guilty late last year to possessing child pornography.

Superior Court Judge Keith A. Bachmann approved the plea bargain remotely on Friday, Feb. 11. Menzo, who'd been free since shortly after last year's arrest, voluntarily surrendered and was booked into the Bergen County Jail later in the day, authorities said.

Menzo will begin his sentence in state prison and then complete it at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel because of his repetitive behavior. He could then remain civilly committed indefinitely if he’s determined to be a danger.

If released, Menzo will remain on lifetime parole supervision with Megan’s Law sex offender registration requirements.

