North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

‘Relentless’: Paterson PD Raids Drug Den, Seizes Hundreds Of Pills, Crack, Guns, $9,000 Cash

Jerry DeMarco
20 Pennington Street, Paterson
20 Pennington Street, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Paterson police smashed another drug den, continuing what city officials called the relentless pursuit of dealers, seizing hundreds of pain-killing pills, along with crack, pot, two guns and a sizable stack of cash.

Responding to citizens’ concerns, Narcotics Division detectives watched the Pennington Street home near Paterson Eastside High School and made undercover buys before launching a search-warranted early-morning raid, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested seven people, six on major charges, while seizing the drugs, $8,955 in proceeds and both a .32-caliber revolver and a 9mm Diamond Back handgun, Speziale said.

The haul included 116 Oxycodon pills, 55 Percocet pills, a dozen Xanax pills, an ounce of crack, 10 bags of coke and six bags of marijuana, he said.

Charged with a whopping 27 counts each, involving drug and weapons possession and drug distribution near a school, were six city residents:

  • Jose Liriano, 26;
  • Jussy Geraldino, 22;
  • Ramlin Perez, 21;
  • Alfredo Dicent, 30;
  • Angel Serrano, 34;
  • Christopher Dominguez-Perez, 24.

A seventh suspect, a 23-year-old Paterson man, was charged with having a single Percocet pill.

******

ALSO SEE: A drug-dealing Paterson couple ran a sizable street operation from their home, said police who seized 14,226 heroin folds, 190 vials of crack and $7,541 in proceeds during a raid.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/14000-heroin-folds-crack-7500-cash-seized-in-raid-on-paterson-couples-home/802287/

******

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

