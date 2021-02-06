‘Relentless’: Paterson PD Raids Drug Den, Seizes Hundreds Of Pills, Crack, Guns, $9,000 Cash

Paterson police smashed another drug den, continuing what city officials called the relentless pursuit of dealers, seizing hundreds of pain-killing pills, along with crack, pot, two guns and a sizable stack of cash.
Responding to citizens’ concerns, Narcotics Division detectives watched the Pennington Street home near Paterson Eastside High School and made undercover buys before launching a search-warranted early-morning raid, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
They arrested seven people, six on major charges, while seizing the drugs, $8,955 in proceeds and both a .32-caliber revolver and a 9mm Diamond Back handgun, Speziale said.
The haul included 116 Oxycodon pills, 55 Percocet pills, a dozen Xanax pills, an ounce of crack, 10 bags of coke and six bags of marijuana, he said.
Charged with a whopping 27 counts each, involving drug and weapons possession and drug distribution near a school, were six city residents:
- Jose Liriano, 26;
- Jussy Geraldino, 22;
- Ramlin Perez, 21;
- Alfredo Dicent, 30;
- Angel Serrano, 34;
- Christopher Dominguez-Perez, 24.
A seventh suspect, a 23-year-old Paterson man, was charged with having a single Percocet pill.
******
ALSO SEE: A drug-dealing Paterson couple ran a sizable street operation from their home, said police who seized 14,226 heroin folds, 190 vials of crack and $7,541 in proceeds during a raid.
https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/14000-heroin-folds-crack-7500-cash-seized-in-raid-on-paterson-couples-home/802287/
******
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.