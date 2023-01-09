Registered Sex Offender From Passaic County Exposed Himself, Rubbed Against Women: Authorities

A registered sex offender from Passaic County who was released from custody just months ago was busted again -- this time for taking out his penis and rubbing it against no fewer than three random females, authorities said.

Rolphy Capellan, 29, most recently from Clifton, was convicted in July 2015 of following a woman into a store and exposing himself to her and a 2-year-old child.

He has been in and out of prison, jail and sex offender treatment facilities several times since then, according to state records.

Capellan most recently was paroled from Northern State Prison in Newark in August after serving 15 months -- one of several stretches totaling nearly 6½ months, records show.

This time he's charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact, as well as illegal possession of synthetic pot, following his arrest in Clifton this past Friday. A parole violation was expected to follow.

Under the circumstances, Capellan will most likely remain held in the Passaic County Jail for the duration.

