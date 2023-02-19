REEL STORY: Ex-Con Nabbed With Gun Fished From Lake: Rochelle Park PD

A Newark ex-con was carrying a gun that he'd apparently fished out of a lake when a Rochelle Park police officer pulled him over Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka called for a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit after stopping Lamont House, 31, for multiple motor vehicle violations on West Passaic around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19, Lt. James DePreta said.

A positive indication prompted a search that turned up a Hi-Point Arms .380-caliber handgun in the trunk, the lieutenant said.

House was charged with various weapons offenses, including having a firearm in his possession as a convicted felon, said DePreta, who assisted in the stop with Officer Hasan Shah.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Court in Hackensack.

The gun, meanwhile, was sent to New Jersey State Police for ballistics testing to determine whether it might have been used in a crime.

