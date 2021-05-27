Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teterboro Aero School Stabbing: Ridgefield Park Man Seized, North Bergen Victim Hospitalized
News

RECOGNIZE THEM? Twin Shepherds Abandoned On Palisades Interstate Parkway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone with any information on the dogs or their owner(s) is asked to call Palisades Interstate Parkway Police: (201) 768-6001.
Anyone with any information on the dogs or their owner(s) is asked to call Palisades Interstate Parkway Police: (201) 768-6001. Photo Credit: PALISADES INTERSTATE PARKWAY PD

Abandoned twin German Shepherds were found on successive nights in the same area of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, and police suspect both may be related to a third who was found in nearby Closter.

“Neither had a collar or identification tags and they weren’t micro-chipped,” Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said of the two pooches who turned up on the PIP, one on Saturday, the other on Sunday.

“It appears that they may have been abandoned along the highway since it’s extremely rural there and both were found in the same area,” Watler said.

The dogs found in Alpine were at the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro.

The one found in Closter was at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland.

Anyone with any information on the dogs or their owner(s) is asked to call Palisades Interstate Parkway Police: (201) 768-6001.

“At the very least, they get adopted – and hopefully all together – since they probably lived their entire lives around one another,” Walter said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.