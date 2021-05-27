RECOGNIZE THEM? Twin Shepherds Abandoned On Palisades Interstate Parkway

Abandoned twin German Shepherds were found on successive nights in the same area of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, and police suspect both may be related to a third who was found in nearby Closter.

“Neither had a collar or identification tags and they weren’t micro-chipped,” Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said of the two pooches who turned up on the PIP, one on Saturday, the other on Sunday.

“It appears that they may have been abandoned along the highway since it’s extremely rural there and both were found in the same area,” Watler said.

The dogs found in Alpine were at the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro.

The one found in Closter was at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland.

Anyone with any information on the dogs or their owner(s) is asked to call Palisades Interstate Parkway Police: (201) 768-6001.

“At the very least, they get adopted – and hopefully all together – since they probably lived their entire lives around one another,” Walter said.

