RECOGNIZE THEM? FBI Says Long-Haul Truckers Who Kidnapped Women May Have More Victims

Two long-haul truckers recently arrested for kidnapping women and demanding ransoms for their release may have also had victims in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, among other areas, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, assaulting, imprisoning and tampering with a victim, the FBI announced.

Pierre L. Washington, a 35-year-old trucking company owner (God Got Me LLC), was busted in Chicago, Illinois, where he lives, the bureau said.

Although the FBI couldn’t specify Washington’s routes, they noted that Summeron had a primary route along Route 95 from as north as New Jersey all the way to Florida. He’s also travelled to Chicago and to Kansas City, Missouri.

“When meeting potential victims, he tells them his name is Von or Vaughn,” the FBI said in a release.

Investigators have found “photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts,” the bureau added.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to email investigators at truckervictims@fbi.gov .

“Your responses are voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim,” the FBI release says.

