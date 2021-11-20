RECOGNIZE IT? Driver Killed In Fiery Leonia Crash May Have Been Chased (w/VIDEO)

A driver who was killed in a fiery overnight crash in Leonia may have been trying to flee another motorist, authorities said.

Leonia police released a video showing both cars racing down Jones Road moments before the first car crashed into a tree and burst into flames Ridgeland Terrace near the intersection of Nordhoff Drive at 4:47 a.m. Saturday (see below).

They were still trying to identify the victim – but also the driver of the other vehicle, as well, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

Occupants of the second car got out at the crash scene, then got back into the four-door sedan and drove off, Tamagny said.

Video shows the first vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic, with a headlight out as it raced down Jones Road tailed closely by the silver or gray sedan.

VIDEO OF BOTH CARS:

Officer Javier Urena found the Honda engulfed in flames moments later, Tamagny said.

Leonia firefighters, assisted by their Fort Lee colleagues, doused the flames and discovered the remains of the deceased driver, the chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence while the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office collected the remains. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

Also assisting were Fort Lee police and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit, which cleaned up a large fuel spill, the chief said.

VIDEO OF THE SECOND CAR:

Anyone with any information that could help identify either vehicle or driver is asked to contact Leonia police: (201) 944-0800. Or email: detectives@leonianj.gov

Tamagny thanked members of the Leonia Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Fort Lee and Palisades Park police, Fort Lee firefighters, Englewood Health EMS, the county hazmat unit, the Medical Examiner’s Office, Bergen County Communications and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.