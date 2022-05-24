Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Drowned Paterson Teen Had Bright Future Ahead, Those Who Knew Him Say
News

RECOGNIZE HIM? You Can Make Kid Who Had Her Classic Mountain Bike Stolen In River Edge Happy

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
ANYONE who can identify the man in the screenshots is asked to call River Edge Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Zemaites at (201) 599-6279 or email him at jzemaites@riveredgepolice.org. Contact will be kept confidential.
ANYONE who can identify the man in the screenshots is asked to call River Edge Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Zemaites at (201) 599-6279 or email him at jzemaites@riveredgepolice.org. Contact will be kept confidential. Photo Credit: RIVER EDGE PD

A girl is missing a mountain bike and River Edge police have images of the man who they said stole it.

The victim had left the Specialized Rock Hopper propped up against the Dunkin Donuts on Midland Avenue and came out nearly an hour later to find it gone, Lt. Michael McGinty said.

Security video shows a man in a New York Yankees cap and a face mask taking the teal, medium-sized classic girls' bicycle, which ordinarily sells for more than $700.

After stashing it behind a Dumpster, the thief backs up a Buick SUV, loads the bike in back and drives out to Kinderkamack Road through an adjacent parking lot, McGinty said.

The thief, who was previously seen on video inside the donut shop, was wearing a black t-shirt with some type of insignia on the left breast, black workout pants with a white stripe and and white sneakers, the lieutenant said.

******

ANYONE who can identify the man or vehicle in the screenshots is asked to call River Edge Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Zemaites at (201) 599-6279 or email him at jzemaites@riveredgepolice.org. Contact will be kept confidential.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.