RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Seeks Help Identifying Man Linked To Child Exploitation

The FBI asked the public for help Tuesday in a child exploitation investigation.

"Law enforcement officials are seeking information [that] will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as John Doe 45," the bureau wrote in an alert.

"It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of an infant victim in a sexual exploitation investigation," the FBI added.

The bulletin included two partial photos of the man's face and head and a still image taken from a video shot in early 2019.

The man the FBI is looking for is described as white with brown hair, a mustache and a beard and likely between 30 and 40 years old. He "could be heard speaking English in the video," the alert says.

"Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years," it adds.

Anyone who recognizes him and/or knows where to find him could:

Submit a tip here: FBI TIPS;

Call the FBI's toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI ( 1-800-225-5324 );

( ); Contact either a crimes-against-children investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

