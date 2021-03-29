RECOGNIZE HIM? Driver In Stolen Sedan Flees, Hits Fellow Patron Outside Route 46 Strip Club

Police turned to the public for help identifying a patron at a Route 46 strip club who they said stole a sedan and struck another customer in the parking lot as he fled.

The man pictured in surveillance photos had been trying to break up a fight in the parking lot at Club Flamingo in South Hackensack around 3 a.m. Sunday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

He then stole a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant and fled, hitting a 45-year-old Franklin Lakes man in the parking lot, Donatello said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious but non-fatal injuries, the sergeant said.

If you see or know the man in the photos, call South Hackensack police: (201) 440-0042.

"With the quality of these images, we feel very confident that someone is going to recognize him,” Donatello said.

