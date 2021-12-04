RECOGNIZE HIM? Attacker Sexually Assaults Rutherford Mom Pushing Stroller, Police Say

Rutherford police sought help finding a man accused of grabbing a woman between her legs as she pushed a child in a stroller on a borough street.

They released surveillance images Monday of the suspect and a black pickup truck that the victim said he was driving.

The 34-year-old woman told police he was sitting in the truck as she pushed the stroller past on Montross Avenue near Donaldson Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A half-block away, she said, she suddenly heard footsteps behind her.

As he approached her and her child, she said, “she instructed him to pass, as they were walking slow,” police said in an alert.

He asked if she was single “and into….” but she cut him off before he could go further and "said she wasn’t into anything,” the alert says.

“She continued to walk and the male then reached between her legs from behind and squeezed her groin area,” it says.

He then fled south on Montross toward Donaldson, the woman told police.

She described him as white, possibly in his 20’s, about 5-foot-9 with a thin build, brown hair and a thin brown beard.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a facemask, police said.

The black truck was believed to be an early-model Nissan Frontier, possibly with one or both license they, police said.

Seen this truck? Rutherford police ask that you call them if you do. (201) 939-6000 Ext. 1 RUTHERFORD PD

This followed an incident the night before when a 28-year-old female jogger said someone in a passing vehicle on Carmita Avenue reached out of the window and slapped her butt. No other information was available.

Authorities didn’t say whether they believe the incidents are related.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos, sees the vehicle, or has information that could help Rutherford police investigating the Friday assault – as well as the Thursday incident – is asked to call them at (201) 939-6000 Ext. 1.

