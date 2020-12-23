Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
RECOGNIZE HER? Police Say She Swiped $2,000 Worth Of Bubbly Near Bergen-Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
Police sought the public's help identifying a red-headed woman who they said stole more than $2,000 worth of high-end champagne in broad daylight from a liquor store in Northvale.

The thief was wearing patterned leggings, fur-covered boots and a black jacket when she entered ShopRite Wines & Spirits on Livingston Street this past Saturday afternoon carrying a reusable bag containing folded boxes, Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

She put several bottles of bubbly into the boxes, then wheeled them out of the store in a shopping cart without paying for them, the chief said.

Anyone who sees, recognizes or has any information about the woman in the photos is asked to contact Northvale police: (201) 768-5900.

