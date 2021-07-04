Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Detectives Bust Driver, Accomplice In Months-Old Passaic Pedestrian Hit-Run
News

RECOGNIZE HER? Hawthorne Detectives Look To Question Woman In ID Theft

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees, knows or knows where to find the woman in the photo is asked to contact Hawthorne Police Detective Joseph DiGeronimo at (973) 427-8300 or 6255@hawthornepdnj.org.
Anyone who sees, knows or knows where to find the woman in the photo is asked to contact Hawthorne Police Detective Joseph DiGeronimo at (973) 427-8300 or 6255@hawthornepdnj.org. Photo Credit: Hawthorne PD

Hawthorne police hope the public can help identify a person of interest in an active investigation.

Detectives investigating identity theft released a surveillance image of the woman in distinctive clothing that they hope someone recognizes.

She's wanted for questioning, they said.

They asked that anyone who sees, knows or knows where to find her contact Hawthorne Police Detective Joseph DiGeronimo at (973) 427-8300 or 6255@hawthornepdnj.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.