RECOGNIZE HER? FBI Says She Could Help ID Victim In Child Sex Abuse Video

The FBI turned to the public for help Wednesday finding a woman who could help identify a child victim in an ongoing sex abuse case.

The bureau released photos along with a brief description of “Jane Doe 43,” who agents said is between 20 and 30 years old, has dark hair and is heard in a video speaking English.

She’s seen with a child in the video, which was “first seen and likely created in October of 2019,” an FBI bulletin says.

Anyone who could help identify the woman is asked to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

