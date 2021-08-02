Rebuilding Begins After Roof Collapse For Treasured Lehigh Valley Bowling Alley

A treasured bowling alley in the Lehigh Valley has begun the rebuilding process after snow collapsed its roof in an early February winter storm.

The roof of the Main Street bowling alley that's been entertaining locals since 1962 collapsed early last Tuesday morning due to snow.

The news was heartbreaking for many loyal customers, including Laura Beltrame, who launched a GoFundMe for the owners, which had raised more than $2,300 as of Monday morning.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic many other bowling alleys in the Lehigh Valley have been closing down, leaving Hampton Lanes to be one of the few left," she wrote.

"Many people have relied on this business for leagues and entertainment during these pressing times. Though, as like any small business in these trying times, they have also been just staying afloat with all of the shut downs and mandates."

Owner Jason Lauchnor is turning the tragic incident into an opportunity to turn Hampton Lanes into the "biggest, baddest... state-of-the-art" bowling alley, he told LehighValleyLive.

Insurance will reportedly cover some of the expenses -- but not all.

Funds raised by Beltrame will go directly to the Lauchnor family, who runs the alley, she said.

