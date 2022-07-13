Rear-End Collision Kills Back-Seat Passengers On Route 95

Two women were killed when their vehicle was rear-ended by a truck on Route 95, responders said.

The victims, both in their mid-50s, were in the back seat with two men in the front when they apparently suffered a blowout and were struck in the local lanes of the northbound highway near the DeGraw Avenue overpass in Teaneck around midnight Wednesday, they said.

The men were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that couldn’t immediately be determined.

Teaneck firefighters were summoned to extricate at least two of the victims. The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps and township police also responded.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.