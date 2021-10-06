Real Pain In The Glass: NJ Window Firm Exec Gets 2 Years In Fed Pen For Stiffing IRS By $1.5M

UPDATE: A 73-year-old Morris County executive who admitted short-changing the government by $1.15 million on employment taxes was sentenced to a plea-bargained two years in federal prison.

Stephen Walloga will have to serve just about all of the sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system. U. S. District Court Judge Stanley R. Chesler also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release and pay the full $1,150,487 in restitution.

As vice president of the Rockaway-based Pain In The Glass window tinting company, Walloga was responsible for collecting, accounting for and paying over employee payroll taxes, said Michael Montanez the special agent in charge of IRS-Criminal Investigation’s Newark Field Office.

Walloga, of Wharton, didn’t pay those taxes for nearly a decade, Montanez said.

He subsequently took a deal from the government rather than face trial, admitting that he withheld but failed to pay approximately $37,524 in payroll taxes over to the IRS on behalf of employees for the final quarter of 2017, the special agent in charge said.

Walloga also failed to pay over an additional $1,112,963 in employment taxes from 2010 through 2019, he said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig credited members of Montanez's office for the investigative work that led to the plea and sentence, secured in federal court in Newark by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph N. Minish.

