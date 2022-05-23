Rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Pardi Dine At North Jersey Restaurant

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi were spotted at a North Jersey restaurant last week.

Oceanos Oyster Bar & Grill on Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn posted a photo of the rappers to its Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday, May 19.

In a private wine room, the couple enjoyed $50 shots of tequila and dined on platters of upscale seafood, NorthJersey.com reports.

"They were very nice," Co-owner Nikolaos Panteleakis told Daily Voice.

Pardi shared a video on Instagram of them toasting surrounded by bottles of wine.

