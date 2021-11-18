Raped, Drugged Wife Asks Target Employee For Help Among New Details In PA Kidnapping

New information and a timeline has been released regarding Robert Vicosa and the events that led up to a multi-state manhunt and search for his daughters after he abducted them in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Vicosa and Tia Bynum are allegedly on the run with Vicosa’s daughters, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7, after purportedly abducting them from their York County home.

Vicosa invited his estranged wife to a birthday celebration he arranged for her at his Windsor Township home on the 1500 block of Pleader Lane on Friday, according to police.

When she went to leave, Vicosa grabbed her arms, pointed a handgun at her head and directed her with Bynum's help to the basement, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PennLive.

During her time in the basement, Vicosa’s wife was zip tied at the wrists and her ankles were tied with a black rope, and she was forced to snort a crushed OxyContin tablet and smoke marijuana, according to the outlet.

Multiple guns and drugs were present during the time she was held hostage, WGAL reports citing the woman’s statement to police.

Vicosa allegedly forced his wife to have sex with him while Bynum recorded it and repeatedly sexually assaulted her over two-day period, according to PennLive citing the criminal complaint.

The wife was able to leave under the guise of grabbing some items from a local Target on Sunday, which is where she was able to ask an employee for help and got in touch with police, according to Fox43.

A search warrant was soon obtained and police searched the home Sunday and Monday, according to a statement by police on Wednesday.

The first stolen car was found in Red Lion on Tuesday. Following a police press conference on Wednesday, Vicosa and Bynum supposedly carjacked a man and held him at gunpoint; he was later found unharmed, police said at a Press conference on Thursday.

The manhunt and missing persons search continues as police in both Pennsylvania and Maryland urge Vicosa and Bynum to release Aaminah and Giana.

Vicosa has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

Kidnap To Facilitate A Felony

M1 Simple Assault

Robbery-Threat of Immediate Serious Injury

Vicosa was terminated from the Maryland police following a Fraternal Order of Police trial for “sleeping while on duty, insubordination and conduct unbecoming of an officer,” according to a Sept. 2021 newsletter published by FOP Lodge 4.

Bynum was suspended from the Baltimore County Police Department because of her alleged role in these kidnappings, abc27 reports citing Baltimore County police.

Both Bynum and Vicosa are considered armed and dangerous, if you see them do not approach them, instead you should contact police in the following ways:

Call 911 immediately.

Call York Area regional police at 717-741-1759.

Call York County office of emergency management with tips at 1-800-762-8187.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.