RANKINGS: These North Jersey Towns Are Best To Raise Families In NJ

Accessibility to hospitals and commute time were among the factors considered by NJFamily.com when considering which towns were best to raise a family in New Jersey.

Several local towns (all with populations larger than 1,500) were named to the list.

No.1 was Montgomery, with Glen Rock at No. 2 and Bedminster at No. 3.

Here are the North Jersey municipalities on NJFamily.com's list of New Jersey’s Best Towns for Families 2019 (numerical figure is population).

2. Glen Rock, 12,045

4. Mendham, 5,845

7. North Caldwell, 6,730

12. Ho-Ho-Kus, 4,183

14. Harding, 3,873

15. Chatham, 8,928

18. Verona, 13,608

19. New Providence, 13,308

21. Berkeley Heights, 13,759

22. Northvale, 4,985

24. Allendale, 6,906

25. Cranford, 24,439

28. Harrington Park, 4,846

31. Demarest, 5,032

Click here for the complete list.

