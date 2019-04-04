Contact Us
RANKINGS: These North Jersey Towns Are Best To Raise Families In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Verona Park in Verona. Photo Credit: Sandy Ayman, Facebook

Accessibility to hospitals and commute time were among the factors considered by NJFamily.com when considering which towns were best to raise a family in New Jersey.

Several local towns (all with populations larger than 1,500) were named to the list.

No.1 was Montgomery, with Glen Rock at No. 2 and Bedminster at No. 3.

Here are the North Jersey municipalities on NJFamily.com's list of New Jersey’s Best Towns for Families 2019 (numerical figure is population).

  • 2. Glen Rock, 12,045
  • 4. Mendham, 5,845
  • 7. North Caldwell, 6,730
  • 12. Ho-Ho-Kus, 4,183
  • 14. Harding, 3,873
  • 15. Chatham, 8,928
  • 18. Verona, 13,608
  • 19. New Providence, 13,308
  • 21. Berkeley Heights, 13,759
  • 22. Northvale, 4,985
  • 24. Allendale, 6,906
  • 25. Cranford, 24,439
  • 28. Harrington Park, 4,846
  • 31. Demarest, 5,032

Click here for the complete list.

