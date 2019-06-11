Randolph's Farmer Phil Who Groped Teens Gets 3 Years' Probation, Report Says

A Randolph farmer who last year was accused of groping two female teens who worked on his farm was sentenced to three years' probation, the Daily Record reports .

Phil Green, otherwise known as "Farmer Phil" of Sun High Orchards , pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse-neglect in Morristown Superior Court on Friday.

Judge Stephen Taylor ruled that Green must undergo psychosexual treatment and he may not have any unsupervised contact with minor employees, the report says.

The 60-year-old farmer and his wife Brenda Bostrom managed the pick-your-own farm. Last September, a 17-year-old girl told Randolph police that Green touched her breasts over her shirt the month prior, the Daily Record says citing the arrest affidavit.

Bostrom suspended Green from working on the popular Canfield Avenue pick-your-own farm following the allegations last year.

