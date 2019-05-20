Randolph Police Officer, 1 Driver Hospitalized In 3-Car Crash

A Randolph police officer and another driver were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after a three-car accident Monday morning, authorities said.

The officer was responding to an emergency call when he was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Route 10 and Millbrook Avenue around 9 a.m., the Morris County Prosecutor said.

A third vehicle was also involved but the prosecutor did not say how.

No charges had been issued as of Monday night.

An investigation by the Randolph Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office (Crime Scene Investigation Unit) and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

