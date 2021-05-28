Ramsey Woman, 55, Killed In Fire

A Ramsey woman was killed in what authorities said Friday was a tragic accident.

The victim, 55, was found in an upstairs Church Street apartment following an unreported fire, Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal identification responded to collect evidence, but no wrongdoing was suspected, Gurney said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office also responded.

