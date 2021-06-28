Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ State Trooper Accidentally Shoots Himself In Penn Station, Report Says
News

Rampaging Glen Rock Teens Destroy Statue, Stop Train Service, After Graduation

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Glen Rock High School principal called the rampage a “disgraceful act” that he said was “committed by our own students.”
The Glen Rock High School principal called the rampage a “disgraceful act” that he said was “committed by our own students.” Photo Credit: Glen Rock HS

As many as 100 teens ran wild following Glen Rock High School’s graduation, stopping train service, damaging an event area and stealing a statue of the school mascot, authorities said.

The panther statue “was returned to our campus after a gracious parent put out the call for a return,” Principal Michael Parent said.

It was destroyed, however, the principal said in an email to the parents of school seniors.

Parent called the rampage a “disgraceful act” that he said was “committed by our own students.

"To say that I am heartbroken is an understatement,” he added.

CLICK HERE for a video of the destruction.

The trouble began following a “Grad Ball” staged by parents on school grounds after Thursday’s graduation.

From 3 a.m. through daybreak Friday, officers “came across numerous large groups of juveniles, perhaps as many as 100, gathered at various locations throughout the borough,” Police Chief Dean Ackerman said Monday.

“At one point assistance had to be gained from New Jersey Transit to stop train traffic on the Bergen County line railroad when a group gathered on the train tracks,” the chief said.

“Juveniles were dispersed from the various areas that they were gathering in if circumstances permitted the three officers on duty to do so,” he added.

Sometime around 5:30 a.m., vandals struck.

Folding chairs at the “Grad Ball” were knocked over, planters were smashed and the panther statue was stolen, the chief said.

“Since this time, several concerned citizens have contacted the detective bureau with information,” Ackermann said.

An investigation was continuing and those responsible will be dealt with, he said.

Parent, meanwhile, said he hopes that “those who are aware of the perpetrators of the vandalism will speak to their parents and confide in them” and that the parents, in turn, will notify police.

“All of us at GRHS know that the actions of a very few are not representative of the whole,” the principal added. “My hope is that by notifying the high school community of this despicable act will spurn a conversation about the collective responsibility we all have to caring for the school and school property.”

Anyone with information, video or other images that could help determine who was responsible was asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.