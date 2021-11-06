Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-US Airman From Jersey Shore Busted With 2,800 Child Porn Images, Feds Say
News

Raid Of Paterson After-Hours Joint Yields 300 Heroin Folds, 188 Oxy Tabs, Handgun, More

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
309 Park Avenue, Paterson
309 Park Avenue, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

An after-hours gambling den was buzzing when Paterson detectives stopped the action, seizing 300 heroin folds, 188 Oxy tabs and a defaced handgun while arresting three men.

The Park Avenue neighborhood off East 22nd Street was already a "hotspot" -- notorious for broad-daylight drug sales and loitering crowds -- when someone fired a gun after investigators broke up a large outdoor gathering last weekend, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detectives approaching the illegal club on a follow-up detail Friday spotted Donald Johnson, 21, of the Bronx exiting from under a halfway-pulled-down gate at the entrance to the business, the director said.

Seeing them, Johnson ducked back inside while holding a bulge under his clothing, he said.

The investigators ran in and grabbed Johnson, then swept the speakeasy, finding 188 Oxycodone pills on the counter top of a bar and a loaded, defaced 9mm Ruger – along with a bag of ammo – inside a broken speaker near the entrance, Speziale said.

The detectives arrested and searched a second man, Musa Coward, 30, of Paterson, who identified himself as the owner, the director said. They found him carrying 30 bundles of heroin, he said.

The drugs, gun and gambling devices were seized, along with $600 in illicit profits, Speziale said.

Detectives also arrested a third man, Atefah Johnson, 24, also of Paterson.

All three were charged with drug and weapons offenses. Coward also was charged with gambling-related crimes, Speziale said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.