Raid At New Teaneck Apartment Complex Yields Arrests Of Couple, NYC Murder Suspect From PA

A Teaneck couple was arrested along with a Pennsylvania ex-con wanted in connection with a New York City homicide during a raid of the pair’s swanky apartment, authorities said.

Rickey D. Richardson, 56, and Taisha Tamika Bramwell, 39, were seized following the SWAT-led operation late last week at the recently opened One500 luxury complex on Teaneck Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They were later released pending court action, records show.

Also arrested following the Feb. 23 raid was the target of the raid, Ron Reeder, 54, of Windber, PA, who’s being held in the Bergen County Jail on an extradition warrant from the NYPD.

Seized from the Teaneck Road apartment were two guns, along with varying amounts of heroin and cocaine and several pounds of marijuana, all possessed for sale, Musella said.

The NYPD operation also turned up credit cards and other items produced with stolen identities, the prosecutor said.

Reeder and Richardson were charged with various drug and weapons offenses, including a “certain persons” charge against Reeder for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Reeder and Bramwell were charged with ID theft-related crimes, including fraudulent use of credit cards.

