'Racist, Islamophobic' Tweets Spark Review Of Sussex County College, Republican Party Trustee

Sussex County officials are investigating a series of racist and offensive tweets and memes shared on the county's Republican party's Twitter account.

The county's Republican committee chairman Jerry Scanlan is "under scrutiny" for the tweets that targeted Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, whom President Trump recently suggested they should be deported, NJ.com reports .

GOP trustees vowed to review the tweets after audience members spoke out at a Tuesday meeting, which Scanlan of Hopatcong did not attend.

One of the tweets, which has since been deleted, called the four women "Wh***s of Babble-on."

Another shared one Monday that also was apparently deleted showed a picture of Trump with a collage of Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Tlaib and Omar at the bottom.

The top line said: "I’m not mentioning any names, but there sure are some stupid b*****s out there."

The bottom said: “Hey! That’s us he’s talking about."

Several speakers and county officials denounced the tweets at Tuesday's meeting, according to NJ.com.

One person said the offensive tweets and memes violated public trust.

A recent graduate of Sussex County Community College, where Scanlan serves as the vice chairman and is the longest-serving trustee, said he was horrified by the "racist, Islamophobic and xenophobic memes that were brutally misogynistic," NJ.com says.

SCCC Board trustee E. Jane Brown said she was also offended and hopes "you don't find that sentiment to be the sentiment of the college campus, but that of an individual."

