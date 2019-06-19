Contact Us
Racial Yearbook Mosaic Stirs Anger In Mount Olive

Mount Olive High School

A Mount Olive High School 2019 yearbook photo design that separates white and black students has caused contention in the community.

Photos of black students -- some repeated over and again -- were arranged to create the image of a “19” around photos of white and lighter-skinned students.

"Proofs need to be signed before publication," one parent said. "Someone definitely dropped the ball. I told my daughter to keep it, it is a part of history now, the way of the world."

"The outcome was not right," another parent added in the Facebook thread.

Other parents felt the issue was being blown out of proportion.

"The fact that anyone complained about an innocent picture with a number on it and found something wrong or racially a problem is sick to me," one wrote. "Everyone needs to take chill pills."

School principal Kevin Stansbury said the montage was a result of an unforeseen graphic design issue from the yearbook provider but rightfully caused "consternation and angst."

"The identified mosaic does not reflect our beliefs and values and we apologize for any offense taken," Stansbury said in a letter to the school community.

A new yearbook was to be released Friday, the principal said.

