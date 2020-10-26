Racetrack Murders: Three Jersey City Men, Boy Charged With Slaying Early-20s Pair

UPDATE: Three Jersey City men and a 16-year-old boy were charged with two counts each of murder and more after two men were shot and killed Sunday night outside the Meadowlands Racetrack.

A New Jersey State Police trooper was patrolling the complex when he heard gunshots in racetrack parking lot and saw three people run from the area and hop into an Audi SUV that sped off shortly before 9:30 p.m., authorities said Monday.

The trooper radioed for backup and followed the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Tenafly, NJSP Col. Patrick J. Callahan and Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a joint statement.

He tried to stop the vehicle, which sped onto northbound Route 120, hit the divider and became disabled, they said.

The four occupants ran towards the Izod Center and were quickly captured by troopers, who recovered a .38-caliber revolver and a 9mm handgun from inside the Audi.

In an Acura sedan in the racetrack lot were both victims, Callahan and Musella said.

The 22-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead the scene, they said.

The 21-year-old driver was pronounced dead at Hudson Regional (Meadowlands) Hospital in Secaucus a short time later.

The three adults charged in the killings were identified as:

Tariq Gathers, 24, who has a history of arrests and convictions, most related to drugs -- and including a 2015 incident in which he accidentally shot himself in the leg;

Nyshun Morris, 19, who was arrested on gun charges in Jersey City earlier this year after police chased him and a 17-year-old companion. A judge later released him, records show;.

Victor Geslicki, 19, a varsity baseball player at the University Academy Charter School in Jersey City.

All were being held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with murder, weapons offenses and receiving stolen property.

First appearances were being scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The boy remained held at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro on the same charges.

Authorities believe the group may have committed additional crimes in the area.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit at (609) 947-6024. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.