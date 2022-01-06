Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The animal was found near Hewitt and Goat Hill roads in West Amwell Township and tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, May 31, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon between Wednesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 25 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal is considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, call the Hunterdon County Health Services line at 908-788-1351. The West Amwell Township Animal Control Officer, St. Huberts Animal Welfare, can be reached by calling 908-526-3330.

