News

Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
A raccoon tested positive for rabies near Highland Avenue in High Bridge Borough, authorities said.
A raccoon tested positive for rabies near Highland Avenue in High Bridge Borough, authorities said.

A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The animal was seen acting erratically near Highland Avenue in High Bridge Borough and tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, April 6, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon between Wednesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 30 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal can be considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, contact the Hunterdon County Health Services line at 908-788-1351.

