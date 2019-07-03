Rabid Raccoon Found In Parsippany

A raccoon found in Parsippany tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found on Minnehaha Boulevard in Lake Hiawatha, police said.

An infected animal has the rabies virus in its saliva and infects other animals or people through bites and contact with saliva. Once infected animals become ill, they may bite or attack other animals or people.

Authorities urged people to stay away and refrain from feeding wild animals.

Common carriers of the virus are raccoons, skunks, foxes, woodchucks, bats, and feral (stray) cats.

"Do not make pets of wild animals," Parsippany police said.

"Be certain that your dog is properly licensed, vaccinated and up to date on their rabies vaccination.

"Please keep garbage in a container with a tight-fitting lid to prevent attracting animals. Clean up spilled bird seed. Do not leave pet food out for extended time periods."

If you know of any stray cats, or dogs or any other animal in the area acting strangely, please contact the Parsippany Animal Control at 973-263-7083.

If you are exposed (either bitten or scratched) by any suspected animal; please act promptly. Immediately wash the bite wound with soap and water and call your physician and the Health Department.

If your pet is bitten or in a fight with a wild animal, please contact the Parsippany Health Department at (973)-263-7160 and your veterinarian.

