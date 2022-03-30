Questions Mount As Paterson High Schooler Shot Multiple Times Succumbs To Injuries

UPDATE: An 18-year-old Paterson Eastside High School student who was gunned down on a city street earlier this month died of his injuries, said authorities who are now investigating a homicide.

Nashaun Warren, a junior at Eastside’s School of Information Technology, was struck multiple times by gunfire near the corner of East 24th Street and 15th Avenue on March 19, they said.

He was first taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

Warren was later transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he died Tuesday, March 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release on Wednesday.

Warren was the second city high-schooler to be shot and killed in Paterson this year. An innocent college-bound honor student was slain when he was caught in a crossfire while carrying in his grandmother’s groceries two months ago (SEE: Trio Charged With Murdering College-Bound Paterson Honor Student, 18).

He was also the Silk City’s seventh homicide victim this year over a period of slightly less than 10 weeks.

Pro-rated that number would reach 35 for all of 2022, significantly more than the recent record of 27 both last year and in 2020.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether a suspect has been arrested or identified in Warren’s killing . They didn’t say much of anything, really, including what the motive might have been.

They did say that the investigation “remains active,” that more information will be released “when it becomes available” and that anyone who might’ve witnessed the shooting or has information that could help detectives is encouraged to reach out.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has a tips line: 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or you could contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.