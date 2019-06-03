Contact Us
Quest Diagnostics: 12 Million Customers May Have Had Financial, Medical, Personal Info Breached

Jerry DeMarco
Nearly 12 million customers of Secaucus-based Quest Diagnostics may have had their personal, financial and medical information breached, the blood-testing provider warned Monday.

The access was gained through a billing collections vendor sometime between the beginning of last August and the end of this March.

Credit and debit card information, as well as medical records, may be affected, said the company, one of the country's biggest blood-testing providers -- which last year moved its headquarters from Madison, NJ.

A previous breach was reported in December 2016.

