Q & A: Jersey City Attorney Reveals What It's Really Like To Be On 'The Bachelor'

For three weeks, New Jersey "Bachelor" fans watched with bated breath as Kristin Hopkins competed for Matt James' heart.

The Jersey City attorney who started her career in Freehold says she felt a connection with James, the first-ever black Bachelor in the ABC show's history.

But at the end of the third episode, 27-year-old Hopkins learned she'd be going home: She didn't get a rose.

Hopkins says she was surprised, thrown off and a bit confused. Her time on the show was short, and she was hoping to explore her relationship with James more.

Regardless, Hopkins wouldn't change a thing about her experience, she said. And now, in an exclusive Daily Voice interview, she's telling us all about it.

Daily Voice: What made you want to apply for the show?

Hopkins: I had never watched "The Bachelor" before this summer, but I knew about the show and have some friends who are obsessed with it. When Matt was announced as the Bachelor, my mom saw him on "Good Morning America" and was like, "He's so fine you have to look more into this." I told my friend who is obsessed with the show and she put in my application. Two weeks later, they called me and after a series of conversations back and forth I was cast, and I was in Pennsylvania.

Daily Voice: Was the ultimate goal when you decided to go on the show?

Hopkins: The ultimate goal when I went in was to end with Matt, but I also knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I made sure I enjoyed my entire time. You just don't know what could happen and I wasn't expecting to go home so early. I made sure while I was there that I enjoyed the time that I had.

Daily Voice: How did you handle leaving work?

Hopkins: I told my law firm I had an opportunity before me and I needed couple weeks off. They were very accommodating.

Daily Voice: The show does not allow contestants to have any contact with the outside world. Was that difficult for you?

Hopkins: It’s very hard because we’re attached to our phones, I talk to my mom three times a day and not being able to talk to her was very hard. But that was a good experience at the same time because we don’t realize how connected we are to our phones. After a while I didn't notice that I didn't have a phone or feel lost without it. I'm naturally a people person who likes to talk face-to-face, so that wasn't a big issue for me. [The girls] had nothing else to do but talk to each other.

Daily Voice: What did your days look like?

Hopkins: Every day was different. Sometimes there was a date right away but if you didn't go on the date we would just hang out at the pool and talk to the girls. The show was filmed outside and it's gorgeous, so I tried to be outside, or walk and run on the trail.

Daily Voice: What was it like having to share a man with so many other women -- and on national TV?

Hopkins: I like to think I was somewhat rational. I was trying to be like "Okay, this is only a week, so don’t get too invested." But then you see him making out with other girls and you’re like "Okay, this is a lot." I was definitely trying to be rational but I came on the show specifically for Matt. I had never seen the show before, but from what I had learned about him, I was really interested in him and invested.

Daily Voice: The show rarely shows meals or food. What did you eat?

Hopkins: Since the show was filmed at a hotel the food was provided, and there was never a shortage of food. It was always made available to us. I ate a lot of Cheetos and Sun Chips.

Daily Voice: How did you decide what to wear and how to pack?

Hopkins: We got a letter that literally says bring everything. My mom came over and we looked at my closet to see what I had and what was okay enough to wear on TV. I got the gowns from a place in Manalapan called Castle Couture, and they have a ton of stuff. I walked in and said "I need a lot of dresses." I went through and found a bunch of stuff, and ordered some things online. I was overwhelmed trying to find outfits. I have so much that I didn't get to wear -- so I wear those dresses around the house.

Daily Voice: What was it like having cameras around?

Hopkins: I'm not a camera shy person. I really didn't notice they were there as often as I thought I would. I just tried to focus on Matt and talking to him, seeing if he was a nice guy and making sure I didn't sound like an idiot while I was talking to him.

Daily Voice: What was it like watching yourself on TV?

Hopkins: The contestants don’t know anything about what is going to air so it’s a surprise to us what we see. I was excited just to see what was going to be shown on night one. I was pleased.

Daily Voice: What surprised you the most about the experience?

Hopkins: How quickly we got invested with Matt. I wasn't expecting to like him so quickly. I was very surprised at myself and my emotions. Since you don't have your phone or any other outside things, you have a chance to talk to this person more. I think the product of not having other outside distractions you naturally start to learn more about the person and are a little more invested in the person.

Daily Voice: What did you think when you didn't get the rose?

Hopkins: I was in shock. That whole night was confusing and there was a lot of drama, a lot of people going back and forth. I was not expecting to get sent home that night.

Daily Voice: If you could do it again, would you do anything differently?

Hopkins: I wouldn't. I went in as myself and I was myself the entire way through. I did my best and I was me. I think that’s the best thing I could have done.

