Public Puzzled By Planes Circling State Of Liberty: 'Welcome To Federal State Of New China'

Some looked on puzzled while others grew concerned when a group of propeller planes circled the Statue of Liberty before dusk Wednesday pulling banners that said: "Congratulations to federal state of new China!" in English and Chinese.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon posted a Facebook video in which he said he’ll “be around for the next 18 hours to give analysis, assessment and commentary of what’s happening” in an apparent effort to "free the Chinese people."

With an Asian man in sunglasses standing next to him and the planes circling the statue behind him, the man praised the work of what he called "the whistleblower movement” and “the rule of law society."

He also said that an 8 p.m. New York City curfew "show[s] you that even freedom -- it's tough everyday."

Witnesses counted nearly a dozen planes in all circling for nearly 45 minutes.

@FennieSight tweeted that: "The anti-ccp Whistleblower Movement will be announcing the establishment of The New Federal State Of China at 7:37 pm ET on June 3, 2020. The Ceremony starts at 7 pm and will be broadcast online."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's declared last week that Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous from China "to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997."

