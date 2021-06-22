Contact Us
Public Awaits ID Of Drowning Victim Pulled From Hudson

Jerry DeMarco
NYPD Harbor Unit
NYPD Harbor Unit Photo Credit: NYPD News

A man whose body was found floating in the Hudson River off lower Manhattan had yet to be publicly identified on Tuesday.

The NYPD Harbor Unit pulled his body from the drink near North Moore Street in Tribeca, across from Jersey City's Harborside section, shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Suspicions followed -- but had yet to be confirmed -- that he was a 68-year-old man who jumped from Pier 45 near Christopher Street during a public dance event and vanished into the river last Tuesday.

