Prosecutors Seek To Keep $50G Seized From Woman Charged With 19,000 Oxy Pills, Meth, More

Prosecutors in Passaic County have asked a judge to let them keep nearly $50,000 seized from a woman charged with having more than 19,000 Oxycodone pills and 10 pounds of meth, among other drugs.

Passaic County sheriff's detectives reported finding Lina Munoz-Cubillos of Paterson carrying 4,990 Oxy pills in her backpack during a permitted search after they stopped a taxi she was riding in on May 11.

Munoz-Cubillos had been identified as a suspect "as part of an ongoing investigation" by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Before they were done, the sheriff's detectives had seized nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in all, along with $49,480 in alleged proceeds, Berdnik said.

Given permission to search her apartment and a Cube Smart Storage Facility on Grand Street in Paterson, they found more Oxy, the meth, 10½ ounces of cocaine, three pounds of pot and $49,480 in bills stuffed into shopping bags in a suitcase, the sheriff said.

Then there was a vacuum sealer, two scales, latex gloves, dryer sheets -- to cut the smell of drugs -- and a bogus driver's license and Social Security card.

Munoz-Cubillos was charged with 19 criminal offenses in all, including first- and second-degree drug possession charges, and sent to the Passaic County Jail.

Records show she also got a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt in the cab.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have petitioned the court for forfeiture of the suspected drug money.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.