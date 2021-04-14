Prosecutor: Woman, 26, Sleeping In Car Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted In Hudson County

A 26-year-old New York woman was resting in her car when a man got inside and drover her to a nearby location, where she awoke to him sexually assaulted her Tuesday, authorities in Hudson County said.

The woman had been parked and left running in the midtown area of Kennedy Boulevard in Union City around 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim, who was asleep in the car, was transported to the downtown area of North Bergen and awoke to an unknown male sexually assaulting her.

The assailant – who is described as a light skin Hispanic male in his mid-40s with a medium build – fled the scene, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Union City and North Bergen Police Departments are actively investigating this case.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1234. All information will be kept confidential.

