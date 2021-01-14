Prosecutor: West New York Woman Killed, Suspect In Custody

A 62-year-old West New York woman was killed and a suspect taken into custody on Thursday, authorities said.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed in a tweet that the victim was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at 439 66th Street, off Bergenline Avenue.

Suarez said her Homicide Unit was investigating with city police.

"One suspect is in custody," the prosecutor tweeted. "More info to follow."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: The son of a former Union City pharmacy co-owner admitted his role Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to boost prescription sales by paying kickbacks and bribes to health care professionals.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hudson/news/hudson-pharmacy-owners-son-admits-role-in-99m-kickback-scheme-uncovered-by-feds/801477/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.