Prosecutor: Wallington Pizzeria Owner From New Milford Touched, Sexted Teens, Are There More?

A Wallington pizzeria owner from New Milford sexually touched at least three underage teens while trying to get them to have intercourse with him, authorities charged.

Investigators were trying to determine whether Juan Cuello-Pina, 30, had contact with any other possible victims, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A judge in Hackensack released Cuello-Pina on Tuesday after he was booked into the Bergen County Jail on four counts of criminal sexual contact and child endangerment hours earlier.

That has raised concerns among some parents in town.

Cuello-Pina, who’s married, shared sexually explicit video chats, texts and other social media messages with the victims while also trying to get nude photos from them, Musella said.

He also “met with the juveniles in Wallington on numerous occasions and sexually touched three victims, as well as propositioned them to have sexual intercourse in person,” he said.

Detectives from the Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Cuello-Pina – of Melisa’s Pizza on Main Avenue in Wallington -- following an investigation with borough police.

The prosecutor asked that any parent or guardian who determines his or her child received inappropriate communications from the online screen name “swiftdemon” immediately contact his office’s tips line: (201) 226-5532.

