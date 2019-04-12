Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Prosecutor: Rochelle Park Man Sexually Abused 4 Pre-Teens For 14 Years In Palisades Park

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Manuel Gonzalez of Rochelle Park
Manuel Gonzalez of Rochelle Park Photo Credit: BCPO

A Rochelle Park man sexually assaulted four pre-teens in Palisades Park for nearly 14 years, said authorities who charged him.

The Palisades Park Police Department last month received a tip that Manuel Gonzalez, 38, "engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct" with a pre-teen in the borough, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

The investigation found three more victims -- all younger than 13 years old -- who had been sexually abused by Gonzalez between 2004 and 2018, Calo sad.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated sex assault, sex assault by sexual contact and child endangerment. He is being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance Friday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.