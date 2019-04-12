Prosecutor: Rochelle Park Man Sexually Abused 4 Pre-Teens For 14 Years In Palisades Park

A Rochelle Park man sexually assaulted four pre-teens in Palisades Park for nearly 14 years, said authorities who charged him.

The Palisades Park Police Department last month received a tip that Manuel Gonzalez, 38, "engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct" with a pre-teen in the borough, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

The investigation found three more victims -- all younger than 13 years old -- who had been sexually abused by Gonzalez between 2004 and 2018, Calo sad.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated sex assault, sex assault by sexual contact and child endangerment. He is being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance Friday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m.

