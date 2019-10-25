Contact Us
Prosecutor: Randolph Man, 19, Indicted On Murder Charges After Grandfather's Brutal Attack

Cecilia Levine
Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office
Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: HCPO

A 19-year-old man from Randolph was indicted by a Hunterdon County Grand Jury on murder charges, authorities said.

Justin A. Love was arrested June 3 after brutally attacking his grandfather, police said following the incident.

Love was on top of his grandfather, Roger R. Love, biting his face and gouging his eyes during the altercation, NorthJersey.com reports.

After a brief struggle with police, Love was arrested, Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams said.

His grandfather later died of injuries sustained in the attack, authorities said.

Love was indicted on Oct. 24 for one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree aggravated assault, one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of third-degree resisting arrest.

