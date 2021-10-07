Prosecutor: Paterson Officer Shoots At Stolen SUV Headed Straight For Him

Authorities weren't sure whether anyone in a stolen SUV was injured when a Paterson police officer fired a shot at the fleeing vehicle as it headed straight at him.

The officer had activated his cruiser’s lights and pulled in front of the stolen Volkswagen Tiguan, which stopped momentarily near the corner of Market and East 22nd streets around 2 a.m. Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The officer had gotten out and was in the path of the stolen vehicle as it came around the police car, Valdes said.

He fired a single shot from his service weapon at the SUV, which kept going, she said.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center before being released, Valdes said.

No gunshot victims showed up at any area hospitals and no arrests had been made as of early Thursday evening.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability designated her office to investigate the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help authorities find those responsible is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

