Prosecutor: Owner, Husband, Employees Busted In Raid On Bergen Pot 'Dispensary'

Authorities raided a DIY storefront pot dispensary in Bergen County that they said was operated by a local couple who sold marijuana and THC products to the general public without a license.

Jaime Costanzo, who was listed as the owner/operator, and her husband, Michael Delmoral, both 40 of Wallington, were busted after detectives posing as customers bought pot and other items at THC JARZ on River Road in Garfield, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday afternoon.

Also arrested were two store cashiers, he said.

Detectives from Musella’s Narcotic Task Force, along with police from Garfield and South Hackensack, raided the shop late last week, seizing a “substantial amount of marijuana, THC edibles, THC wax/oil, and approximately $15,000,” the prosecutor said.

Detectives also executed a court-authorized search warrant at Costanzo and Delmoral’s Wallington Avenue home, where Musella said they seized another pound of pot and drug-packaging materials.

“Despite the recent changes to New Jersey’s marijuana laws, the unregulated sale of marijuana and THC products remains illegal,” the prosecutor said. “We encourage the public to be mindful of the law and to report such sales to local law enforcement.”

Costanzo and Scarpulla were both charged with maintaining a drug production facility and money laundering, among other counts, Musella said.

Charged with the same offenses was cashier Vincent Scarpulla, 33, also of Wallington, he said.

All three were sent to the Bergen County Jail and were released pending trial by a judge in Hackensack less than 24 hours later, records show.

A second casher, Richard Walenty, 49, of Toms River, was charged with a single count of illegal marijuana possession with the intent to distribute it and released pending court action, Musella said.

