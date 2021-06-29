Prosecutor: Moonachie Fashion Warehouse Worker Swipes $300,000 In Merch With Shipping Scheme

A Hudson County man working at a fashion company’s Moonachie warehouse stole $300,000 worth of merchandise that he had delivered to various addresses, authorities charged.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Moonachie police pointed detectives from his Financial Crimes Unit to Isaac Martinez, 19, after discovering the thefts from the multi-national company in March.

They, in turn, arrested Martinez, of Polk Street, on charges of conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

He was released pending a July 7 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

