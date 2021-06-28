Prosecutor: Kids Treatment Center Supervisor From Hackensack Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen

A Hackensack man sexually assaulted a pre-teen while working as a weekend supervisor at a treatment center for children, authorities charged.

Garry Rucker Jr., 31, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Rucker was working at an unidentified treatment center when he “engaged in sexual conduct including sexual penetration of a child who was under the age of thirteen,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He “then left the facility and never returned,” the prosecutor said.

The New Jersey Department of Children and Families Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit was notified.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit charged Rucker with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangerment.

Rucker was arrested in Hackensack in 2016 on a harassment charge, records show.

