Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Prosecutor Investigating Route 23 Crash That Seriously Injured Man: Pequannock PD

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
An elderly man was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries after his car overturned on Route 23 in Pequannock Thursday, authorities said.
An elderly man was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries after his car overturned on Route 23 in Pequannock Thursday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An elderly man driving a car that overturned on Route 23 in Pequannock was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday evening, authorities said.

The two-car crash occurred at Route 23 northbound and Boulevard around 5:45 p.m., and was being investigated by local police and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Pequonnock Police Capt. Dan Comune said.

Comune could not disclose the nature of the man's injuries but did say that they were fairly serious, and he was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson.

One northbound lane was open as of 8:20 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.