Prosecutor Investigating Route 23 Crash That Seriously Injured Man: Pequannock PD

An elderly man driving a car that overturned on Route 23 in Pequannock was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday evening, authorities said.

The two-car crash occurred at Route 23 northbound and Boulevard around 5:45 p.m., and was being investigated by local police and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Pequonnock Police Capt. Dan Comune said.

Comune could not disclose the nature of the man's injuries but did say that they were fairly serious, and he was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson.

One northbound lane was open as of 8:20 p.m.

