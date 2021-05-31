Prosecutor: Hackensack Factory Worker Sets Fire At Neighbor’s House

A Hackensack factory worker was arrested after setting a fire at his next-door neighbor’s house, authorities said.

Brandon McGarrell, 22, remained in police custody Monday at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus following Friday morning’s incident, records show.

Responding officers found the Essex Street fire doused and McGarrell gone when they arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

City police notified members of Musella’s Major Crimes Unit, who identified McGarrell as the arsonist and took him into custody.

He’s charged with aggravated arson “knowing of the danger of death or bodily injury” and was awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Court in Hackensack.

